TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 307 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet and choppy to rough bay waters. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM, Matagorda Bay and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds increasing to near 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.