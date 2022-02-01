TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

315 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 to 2 NM.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to near 1 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4

to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Matagorda Ship Channel TX

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Tuesday.

