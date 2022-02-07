TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

320 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 knots with

gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up

to 30 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Port Mansfield from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM

CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and

seas 6 to 9 feet and rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay, and Gulf waters between Port Mansfield and Baffin

Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather