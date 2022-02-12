TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 351 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 4 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 8 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 3 PM CST Saturday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather