TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 354 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Areas of fog with visibility of 1 NM or less will move into the coastal areas and at time patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/4 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.