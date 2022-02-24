TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 314 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING ALONG THE MIDDLE TEXAS COAST... Areas of fog will continue over the bays, intracoastal waterways, and the adjacent near shore waters of the Middle Texas coast this morning. Visibilities will be from 2 to 3 nautical miles, but a few locations may drop to near one nautical mile at times. Mariners over the bays, intracoastal waterways, and near shore coastal waters should prepare for rapidly changing visibilities. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather