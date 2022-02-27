TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 304 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kts. Seas 4 to 7 feet from 0 to 20 nautical miles offshore and 5 to 8 feet from 20 to 60 nautical miles offshore. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather