TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022 _____ LOW WATER ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 947 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Low water levels around 1 foot below MLLW. * WHERE...Galveston Bay - particularly the upper portions of the Houston Ship Channel around Manchester and Lynchburg. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Low water levels may result in hazardous navigating conditions on the upper portion of the Houston Ship Channel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Webcams are showing low water levels on the upper portion of the Houston Ship Channel. Winds are light, and these water levels are being driven entirely by low astronomical tides. The lowest water levels are expected to fall to around 1 foot below MLLW at Manchester early this afternoon. After this, conditions are expected to gradually rise above MLLW early this evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to low water levels. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather