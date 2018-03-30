TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:38 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
_____
950 FPUS54 KMAF 301935
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-310930-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-310930-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-310930-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 to around 80.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. East winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ063-069-070-310930-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ058>060-067-068-310930-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-
Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,
and Crane
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ075-310930-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ082-310930-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ074-310930-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
$$
TXZ079-310930-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable
winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ081-310930-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon
235 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds 10 to 20 mph
in the mountains...east 10 to 15 mph across the lowlands.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the
lower 90s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds across the
lowlands.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to
the mid 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. In the mountains,
south winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Along the Rio Grande, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to
89 to 95 along the Rio Grande.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to
around 90 along the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to
78 to 84 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s in the
mountains to 86 to 92 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to
the lower 90s along the Rio Grande.
$$
_____
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast