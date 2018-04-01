TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

139 FPUS54 KMAF 011905

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

205 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-020945-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

205 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-020945-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

205 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018 /105 PM MDT Sun Apr 1 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ061>063-068>070-020945-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

205 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ058>060-067-020945-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

205 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-020945-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

205 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-020945-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

205 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ057-020945-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

205 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018 /105 PM MDT Sun Apr 1 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15

mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ074-079>081-020945-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,

Big Bend NP, and Marathon

205 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 53 to

61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds 15 to

25 mph. Across the lowlands, northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. In the mountains,

west winds 20 to 30 mph. Across the lowlands, southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Across the lowlands, west winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to

74 to 80 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains

to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

lower 90s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

lower 90s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

