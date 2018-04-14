TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

465 FPUS54 KMAF 140320

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Updated to remove remaining High Wind Warnings...

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061>063-068>070-140915-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-140915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-140915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018 /920 PM MDT Fri Apr 13 2018/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Much colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-140915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-140915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ082-140915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ074-080-140915-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

$$

TXZ057-140915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

1020 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018 /920 PM MDT Fri Apr 13 2018/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast