TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

432 FPUS54 KMAF 220200

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-220915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-220915-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ061>063-068>070-220915-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-220915-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ075-220915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

$$

TXZ082-220915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ074-080-220915-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

$$

TXZ057-220915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018 /800 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ058-220915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-220915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

800 PM MDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows 58 to

64. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ079-081-220915-

Presidio Valley-Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, and Marathon

900 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 70. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to near 100

along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 71. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper 90s

along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around

101 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

around 103 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around

104 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

around 104 along the Rio Grande.

$$

05

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather