TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

879 FPUS54 KMAF 261925

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-270915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ045-046-270915-

Gaines-Dawson-

Including the cities of Seminole and Lamesa

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ050-051-270915-

Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Andrews and Stanton

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-270915-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-270915-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-270915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ075-270915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

$$

TXZ082-270915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ080-270915-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ057-270915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018 /125 PM MDT Sat May 26 2018/

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ074-270915-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

$$

TXZ079-270915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light and variable winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ081-270915-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

225 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to around

110 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to around

109 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

around 111 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

around 111 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

107 to 113 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains

to 107 to 113 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

around 110 along the Rio Grande.

$$

