TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

_____

646 FPUS54 KMAF 272000

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-280915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-280915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, and Lamesa

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018 /200 PM MDT Sun May 27 2018/

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ050-280915-

Andrews-

Including the city of Andrews

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-280915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ075-280915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 101 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

$$

TXZ058-280915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-280915-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ057-280915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018 /200 PM MDT Sun May 27 2018/

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

$$

TXZ082-280915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

300 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

_____

