TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-032200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-032200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-032200-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ081-032200-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around 103 along the Rio

Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 69 to 75. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the mountains...

southeast 10 to 15 mph across the lowlands. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains

to around 105 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the

mountains...northeast 10 to 20 mph across the lowlands.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to

the mid 90s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

TXZ059-060-067-032200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ075-032200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ058-032200-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-032200-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ057-032200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018 /216 AM MDT Tue Jul 3 2018/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-032200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

