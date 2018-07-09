TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
810 FPUS54 KMAF 091843
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
143 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-100915-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
143 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-100915-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
143 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018 /1243 PM MDT Mon Jul 9 2018/
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-100915-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
143 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ075-100915-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
143 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.
$$
TXZ058-100915-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
143 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-100915-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
143 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ057-100915-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
143 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018 /1243 PM MDT Mon Jul 9 2018/
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ082-100915-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
143 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
