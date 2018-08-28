TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018
389 FPUS54 KMAF 280758
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-282115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ057-282115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018 /158 AM MDT Tue Aug 28 2018/
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ075-282115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.
$$
TXZ082-282115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ074-282115-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
$$
TXZ080-282115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
$$
TXZ081-282115-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around 101 along the
Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Across the lowlands,
light and variable winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 67 to 75. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Across the lowlands, east winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the
mountains to around 100 along the Rio Grande. Light and variable
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains
to around 100 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
around 100 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 76.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper
90s along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 75.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ079-282115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
