TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-300915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ045-046-050-051-300915-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-300915-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ063-069-070-300915-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ058>060-067-068-300915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ075-300915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

TXZ082-300915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ074-300915-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

TXZ079-300915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ081-300915-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

226 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper 90s

along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds around

10 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper

90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds

around 10 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

mid 90s along the Rio Grande.

