TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-301000-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-301000-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-301000-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ075-301000-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ058-301000-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ063-068>070-301000-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ057-301000-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018 /135 PM MDT Sat Sep 29 2018/

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ082-301000-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

