TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
619 FPUS54 KMAF 291935
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-301000-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-301000-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-301000-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ075-301000-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ058-301000-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-301000-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ057-301000-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018 /135 PM MDT Sat Sep 29 2018/
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ082-301000-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
235 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
