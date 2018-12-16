TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
442 FPUS54 KMAF 160834
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
234 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-162215-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
234 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-162215-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
234 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018 /134 AM MST Sun Dec 16 2018/
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-162215-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
234 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ075-162215-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
234 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ058-162215-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
234 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-162215-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
234 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ057-162215-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
234 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018 /134 AM MST Sun Dec 16 2018/
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ082-162215-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
234 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
