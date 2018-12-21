TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

245 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018 /145 PM MST Fri Dec 21 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 24 to 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

245 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

245 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

245 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018 /145 PM MST Fri Dec 21 2018/

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

