TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

669 FPUS54 KMAF 270945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-272215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-272215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 /245 AM MST Thu Dec 27 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of

rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of

light freezing rain and slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-272215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ074-272215-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder, sunny. Highs 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-272215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ075-272215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ058-272215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-272215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ057-272215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 /245 AM MST Thu Dec 27 2018/

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST /6 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ082-272215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

