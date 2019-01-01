TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

_____

721 FPUS54 KMAF 010912

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

312 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-012215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

312 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of light freezing drizzle. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow, light

freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-012215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

212 AM MST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows

around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ061>063-068>070-012215-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

312 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet, slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow, light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-012215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

312 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ075-012215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

312 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-012215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

312 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ074-080-012215-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

312 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows

20 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

TXZ057-012215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

312 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019 /212 AM MST Tue Jan 1 2019/

.TODAY...Windy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing

fog. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 62.

$$

TXZ258-012215-

Guadalupe Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

212 AM MST Tue Jan 1 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing

drizzle. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of light freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in the mid 20s near the

mountain peaks to the lower 30s below 5000 feet. Northeast winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s near the

mountain peaks to the mid 40s below 5000 feet. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s near the mountain peaks

to around 50 below 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s near the

mountain peaks to the mid 50s below 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s near the mountain

peaks to the upper 50s below 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s near the mountain peaks to the upper 50s below

5000 feet.

$$

