TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

834 FPUS54 KMAF 021941

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-031030-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-031030-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019 /1241 PM MST Sat Feb 2 2019/

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ061>063-068>070-031030-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ058>060-067-031030-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-031030-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-031030-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ074-080-031030-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

TXZ057-031030-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019 /1241 PM MST Sat Feb 2 2019/

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

