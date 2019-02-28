TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

288 FPUS54 KMAF 280212

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-281015-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-281015-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-281015-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-281015-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-281015-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ075-281015-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

TXZ082-281015-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ074-281015-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ079-281015-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ081-281015-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

812 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds along

the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s in the mountains to the lower 80s along the Rio

Grande. In the mountains, west winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio

Grande, light and variable winds becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. In the mountains,

west winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. In the mountains,

northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains

to 84 to 90 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 77 to

83 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the

mountains to 55 to 65 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains

to 57 to 65 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s in the

mountains to 64 to 72 along the Rio Grande.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather