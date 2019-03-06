TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

_____

867 FPUS54 KMAF 060914

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

314 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-062215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

314 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-062215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

314 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019 /214 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019/

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows 41 to 47. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ061>063-068>070-062215-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

314 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-062215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

314 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ075-062215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

314 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ082-062215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

314 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

57 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ074-080-062215-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

314 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 68 to

74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

TXZ057-062215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

314 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019 /214 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019/

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming

southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 68 to

74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 62 to 68.

$$

_____

