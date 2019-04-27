TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019
319 FPUS54 KMAF 270922
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-272130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-272130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-272130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
NMZ033-034-272130-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
322 AM MDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ270-272130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
322 AM MDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 62 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 65.
TXZ271-272130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
322 AM MDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 72 to 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 75.
TXZ272-272130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
TXZ273-272130-
Eastern Culberson County-
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ274-272130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ075-272130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ082-272130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ278-272130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ277-272130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.
TXZ276-272130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ275-272130-
Chinati Mountains-
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
TXZ279-272130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable
winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 84.
TXZ282-272130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90 in the mountains to the upper
90s along the Rio Grande. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. In the mountains,
southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Along the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to
around 102 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds
around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains
to the upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains to
95 to 101 along the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 in the mountains to 91 to
97 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87 in the mountains to 89 to 97 along
the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 83 in
the mountains to 85 to 93 along the Rio Grande.
TXZ280-272130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.
TXZ281-272130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
422 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
