TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

179 FPUS54 KMAF 070801

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-080815-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

201 AM MDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs 70 to 76. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-080815-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-080815-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ061>063-080815-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ068>070-080815-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 89 to

95.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-080815-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-080815-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

$$

TXZ082-080815-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ274-080815-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 103. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ273-080815-

Eastern Culberson County-

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ271-080815-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

201 AM MDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to northeast 30 to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

$$

TXZ270-080815-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

201 AM MDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

$$

TXZ272-080815-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

TXZ278-080815-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

TXZ277-080815-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs 71 to 77. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

$$

TXZ276-080815-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ275-080815-

Chinati Mountains-

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ279-080815-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

$$

TXZ282-080815-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains to

around 106 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

mountains...south around 10 mph along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains

to around 108 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds

10 to 20 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the mountains...northeast 10 to 15 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 86 in the mountains to

88 to 96 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87 in the mountains to 88 to 96 along

the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 91 in the mountains to 93 to 101 along

the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains to 94 to 102 along

the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96 in the mountains to 98 to

104 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-080815-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

$$

TXZ281-080815-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

