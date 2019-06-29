TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
670 FPUS54 KMAF 290845
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-292130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-292130-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019 /245 AM MDT Sat Jun 29 2019/
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-292130-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10
mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ278-292130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 86 to 92. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
$$
TXZ277-292130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ281-282-292130-
Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,
and Castolon
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to the upper 90s
along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Along the Rio
Grande, light and variable winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the upper 90s along the
Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains
to 95 to 101 along the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains to 95 to 101
along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains to
95 to 101 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 93 to 99 along
the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ276-279-292130-
Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 93. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
$$
TXZ275-280-292130-
Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-292130-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ075-292130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
$$
TXZ274-292130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-292130-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ272-273-292130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-
Including the city of Van Horn
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ082-292130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
345 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ271-292130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
245 AM MDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 83 to 89. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 85 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
$$
TXZ270-292130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
245 AM MDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.
$$
44
