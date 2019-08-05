TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019

757 FPUS54 KMAF 050729

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

TXZ061-062-052115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ045-046-050-051-052115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

NMZ033-034-052115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

129 AM MDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ270-052115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

129 AM MDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 76 to 84.

TXZ271-052115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

129 AM MDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 87 to 93.

TXZ272-052115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 94 to 100.

TXZ273-052115-

Eastern Culberson County-

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ274-052115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ075-052115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

TXZ082-052115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ278-052115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 93 to 99.

TXZ277-052115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ276-052115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-052115-

Chinati Mountains-

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-052115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TXZ282-052115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to around

105 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

around 104 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Along the

Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the

mountains to around 104 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,

east winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98 in the mountains to

101 to 107 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99 in the mountains to 102 to

108 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99 in the mountains to

102 to 108 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99 in the mountains to 102 to

108 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-052115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

86 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TXZ281-052115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

229 AM CDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

