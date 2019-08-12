TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-122130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-122130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-122130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
NMZ033-034-122130-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
231 AM MDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ270-122130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
231 AM MDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
77 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.
TXZ271-122130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
231 AM MDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
87 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.
TXZ272-122130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ273-122130-
Eastern Culberson County-
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ274-122130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ075-122130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
TXZ082-122130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ278-122130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ277-122130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
TXZ276-122130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ275-122130-
Chinati Mountains-
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ279-122130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
TXZ282-122130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s in the mountains to around 108 along the Rio
Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio
Grande, light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains to
around 106 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around
104 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to around
101 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to 99 to 105 along
the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97 in the mountains to around
103 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96 in the mountains to 100 to
106 along the Rio Grande.
TXZ280-122130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.
TXZ281-122130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
331 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
