TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-172115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-172115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 tp 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ052-172115-

Howard-

Including the city of Big Spring

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ033-034-172115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

300 AM MDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 104. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ270-172115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

300 AM MDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

TXZ271-172115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

300 AM MDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ272-172115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ273-172115-

Eastern Culberson County-

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-172115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 105. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-172115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

TXZ082-172115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-172115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ277-172115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ276-172115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 74. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 75. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-172115-

Chinati Mountains-

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-172115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 77. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 76. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

TXZ282-172115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90 in the mountains

to around 110 along the Rio Grande. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains to around

111 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to 15

mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east 10 to 15

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

around 108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains to

around 105 along the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95 in the mountains to 99 to

105 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95 in the mountains to 98 to

104 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93 in the mountains to 97 to

103 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95 in the mountains to 98 to

104 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-172115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 75. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TXZ281-172115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. Light and variable winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-053-172115-

Borden-Scurry-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, and Colorado City

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

