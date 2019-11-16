TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

032 FPUS54 KMAF 160913

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-162215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-162215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-162215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NMZ033-034-162215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

213 AM MST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ270-162215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

213 AM MST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 41 to 47.

TXZ271-162215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

213 AM MST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ272-162215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-162215-

Eastern Culberson County-

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ274-162215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ075-162215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-162215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-162215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-162215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ276-162215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-162215-

Chinati Mountains-

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-162215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 66.

TXZ282-162215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the mountains to the

mid 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to

15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. In the mountains,

southwest winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to

the mid 70s along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. In the

mountains, northwest winds after midnight. Winds northeast around

10 mph in the evening. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to

around 80 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 70 to 78 in the mountains to

80 to 86 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 71 to 79 in the mountains to 81 to 87 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 in the mountains to 75 to

81 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 67 in the mountains to 68 to 74 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-162215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

TXZ281-162215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

313 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

