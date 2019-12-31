TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

881 FPUS54 KMAF 310814

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-312215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-312215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-312215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NMZ033-034-312215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

114 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ270-312215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

114 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 44 to 50.

TXZ271-312215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

114 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-312215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ273-312215-

Eastern Culberson County-

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-312215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-312215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-312215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ278-312215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ277-312215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TXZ276-312215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-312215-

Chinati Mountains-

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-312215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 31 to 37. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TXZ282-312215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to the

lower 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the mountains

to the mid 60s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio

Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the

mountains to the mid 60s along the Rio Grande. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60 in the mountains to the mid 60s

along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66 in the mountains to the lower

70s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 75 in the mountains to

around 80 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69 in the mountains to 72 to

78 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-312215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TXZ281-312215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

214 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. East winds around

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

