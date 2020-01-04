TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

TXZ061-062-042215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-042215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-042215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NMZ033-034-042215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

250 AM MST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-042215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

250 AM MST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

TXZ271-042215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

250 AM MST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ272-042215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TXZ273-042215-

Eastern Culberson County-

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ274-042215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 41. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ075-042215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ082-042215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ278-042215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 40 to 46. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-042215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 43. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TXZ276-042215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 33 to 41. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-042215-

Chinati Mountains-

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 37 to 43. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-042215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TXZ282-042215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the

upper 60s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds along

the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to

the mid 70s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 in the mountains to the mid 60s

along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 59 to 65 in the mountains

to 67 to 73 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 73 in the mountains to

75 to 81 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 in the mountains to the lower 70s

along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-042215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TXZ281-042215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

350 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

