Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

TXZ061-062-182230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-182230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-182230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NMZ033-034-182230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

150 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ270-182230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

150 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 41 to 47.

TXZ271-182230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

150 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-182230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-182230-

Eastern Culberson County-

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-182230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ075-182230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ082-182230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-182230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-182230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. East winds around

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ276-182230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 28 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ275-182230-

Chinati Mountains-

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-182230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 29 to 37. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TXZ282-182230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to the

upper 60s along the Rio Grande. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the mountains...northeast 10 to 15 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the

lower 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

in the mountains to the upper 50s along the Rio Grande. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 55 in the mountains to 58 to 64 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65 in the

mountains to 67 to 73 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 in the mountains to the lower

70s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62 in the mountains to the mid 60s

along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-182230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TXZ281-182230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

250 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 41. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

