TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

_____

860 FPUS54 KMAF 200843

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-202215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-202215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-202215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-202215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

143 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-202215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

143 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

$$

TXZ271-202215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

143 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-202215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-202215-

Eastern Culberson County-

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-202215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-202215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-202215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-202215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-202215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-202215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 36 to 44. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-202215-

Chinati Mountains-

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-202215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 38 to 46. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ282-202215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to

the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the mid 60s

along the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. In the mountains, northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Along the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains

to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 in the mountains to the upper

60s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60 in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64 in the mountains to the

upper 60s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

68 in the mountains to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-202215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

64.

$$

TXZ281-202215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

243 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

