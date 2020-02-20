TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

625 FPUS54 KMAF 200948

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-202315-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ273-202315-

Eastern Culberson County-

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ274-202315-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ075-202315-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ082-202315-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ270-202315-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

248 AM MST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s this afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, colder. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ271-202315-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

248 AM MST Thu Feb 20 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Windy,

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the mid

20s. East winds 35 to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ272-202315-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature around

40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows around 30.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ278-202315-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ277-202315-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature

around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ276-202315-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ275-202315-

Chinati Mountains-

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of

rain this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ281-202315-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ279-202315-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ282-202315-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ280-202315-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

348 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather