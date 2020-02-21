TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020

725 FPUS54 KMAF 210800

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-212215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

100 AM MST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-212215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-212215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-212215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy,

warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-212215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-212215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-212215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-212215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-212215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-212215-

Eastern Culberson County-

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest to west winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-212215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

100 AM MST Fri Feb 21 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Strong

winds with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ270-212215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

100 AM MST Fri Feb 21 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Strong

winds with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ272-212215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle and drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-212215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ277-212215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ276-212215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-212215-

Chinati Mountains-

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-212215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-212215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ280-212215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-212215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

200 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

