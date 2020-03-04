TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

_____

548 FPUS54 KMAF 040857

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-042215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

157 AM MST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Widespread showers, mainly this

morning. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-042215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Widespread showers. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-042215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-042215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-042215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-042215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers with isolated thunderstorms. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ075-042215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Widespread showers, mainly this

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ082-042215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-042215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Widespread showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ273-042215-

Eastern Culberson County-

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Widespread showers. Windy with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ271-042215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

157 AM MST Wed Mar 4 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain or snow showers with

isolated thunderstorms this morning, then scattered rain showers

this afternoon. Snowfall accumulations 1 to 3 inches above 7000

ft. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-042215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

157 AM MST Wed Mar 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread snow showers, rain showers

with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then scattered rain

showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Very windy with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 30 to 40

mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-042215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered rain showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-042215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered rain showers this

morning, then numerous rain showers this afternoon. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-042215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered rain showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ276-042215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then isolated rain showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ275-042215-

Chinati Mountains-

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then isolated rain showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-042215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ282-042215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-042215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ281-042215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

257 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then isolated showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

