TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

_____

995 FPUS54 KMAF 050840

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-052215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

140 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-052215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-052215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-052215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-052215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-052215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ075-052215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ082-052215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-052215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ273-052215-

Eastern Culberson County-

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ271-052215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

140 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-052215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

140 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-052215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-052215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-052215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ276-052215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ275-052215-

Chinati Mountains-

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-052215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ282-052215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-052215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ281-052215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

240 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather