TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

_____

225 FPUS54 KMAF 110816

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-112200-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

216 AM MDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-112200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-112200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Periods of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-112200-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered

thunderstorms. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-112200-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Periods of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-112200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-112200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-112200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ274-112200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-112200-

Eastern Culberson County-

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ271-112200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

216 AM MDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-112200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

216 AM MDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-112200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ278-112200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ277-112200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ276-112200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-112200-

Chinati Mountains-

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ279-112200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ282-112200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ280-112200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ281-112200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

316 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

