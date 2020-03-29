TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

611 FPUS54 KMAF 290654

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-292115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-292115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-292115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-292115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1254 AM MDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-292115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1254 AM MDT Sun Mar 29 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 40 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ271-292115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1254 AM MDT Sun Mar 29 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-292115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ273-292115-

Eastern Culberson County-

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-292115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-292115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ082-292115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ278-292115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-292115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-292115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-292115-

Chinati Mountains-

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-292115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-292115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ280-292115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ281-292115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

154 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

