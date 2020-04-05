TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020

021 FPUS54 KMAF 050756

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-052115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

NMZ033-034-052115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

156 AM MDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ270-052115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

156 AM MDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ271-052115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

156 AM MDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ272-052115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ273-052115-

Eastern Culberson County-

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ274-052115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ075-052115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ082-052115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ278-052115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ277-052115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ276-052115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ275-052115-

Chinati Mountains-

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ279-052115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ282-052115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ280-052115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ281-052115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

256 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

