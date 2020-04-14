TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

046 FPUS54 KMAF 140732

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-142115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-142115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-142115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NMZ033-034-142115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

132 AM MDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ272-142115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-142115-

Eastern Culberson County-

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-142115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

$$

TXZ075-142115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-142115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

$$

TXZ278-142115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ277-142115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ276-142115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-142115-

Chinati Mountains-

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ279-142115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ282-142115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ280-142115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-142115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

232 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

