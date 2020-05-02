TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

TXZ061-062-022115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-022115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-022115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

NMZ033-034-022115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

127 AM MDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ270-022115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

127 AM MDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to around 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ271-022115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

127 AM MDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-022115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-022115-

Eastern Culberson County-

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-022115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ075-022115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ082-022115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-022115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-022115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ276-022115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ275-022115-

Chinati Mountains-

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-022115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-022115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 108. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ280-022115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ281-022115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

227 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

