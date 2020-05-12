TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020
_____
499 FPUS54 KMAF 120754
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
NMZ029-033-034-122100-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
154 AM MDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-122100-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-122100-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ061-062-068-122100-
Ector-Midland-Crane-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ063-069-070-122100-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-122100-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ075-122100-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ082-122100-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ274-122100-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ273-122100-
Eastern Culberson County-
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ271-122100-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
154 AM MDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ270-122100-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
154 AM MDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ272-122100-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ278-122100-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ277-122100-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ276-122100-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ275-122100-
Chinati Mountains-
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ279-122100-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ282-122100-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ280-122100-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ281-122100-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
254 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather