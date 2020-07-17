TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

TXZ061-062-172130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-172130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-172130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

NMZ033-034-172130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

216 AM MDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ270-172130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

216 AM MDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-172130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

216 AM MDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-172130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-172130-

Eastern Culberson County-

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-172130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-172130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-172130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-172130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-172130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-172130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-172130-

Chinati Mountains-

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-172130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-172130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-172130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-172130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

