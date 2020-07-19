TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
891 FPUS54 KMAF 191914
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-201100-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ082-201100-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ282-201100-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-201100-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ075-201100-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-201100-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ281-201100-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-201100-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ274-201100-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-201100-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020 /114 PM MDT Sun Jul 19 2020/
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ279-201100-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ273-201100-
Eastern Culberson County-
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ276-201100-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ278-201100-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ275-201100-
Chinati Mountains-
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ272-201100-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ280-201100-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ277-201100-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ271-201100-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
114 PM MDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ270-201100-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
114 PM MDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather