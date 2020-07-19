TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

891 FPUS54 KMAF 191914

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-201100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-201100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-201100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-201100-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-201100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-201100-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ281-201100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-201100-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-201100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-201100-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020 /114 PM MDT Sun Jul 19 2020/

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-201100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ273-201100-

Eastern Culberson County-

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ276-201100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ278-201100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ275-201100-

Chinati Mountains-

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ272-201100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ280-201100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ277-201100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

214 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ271-201100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

114 PM MDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ270-201100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

114 PM MDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

