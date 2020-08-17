TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

_____

972 FPUS54 KMAF 170715

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-172115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-172115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-172115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-172115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

115 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ270-172115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

115 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ271-172115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

115 AM MDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ272-172115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ273-172115-

Eastern Culberson County-

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ274-172115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-172115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ082-172115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-172115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ277-172115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ276-172115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-172115-

Chinati Mountains-

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-172115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-172115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 96 to 102. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

$$

TXZ280-172115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-172115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

215 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around

100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather